A grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted by the Lower Township Chamber of Commerce (LTCOC) for deSatnick Real Estate’s newest and third location at 2505 Bayshore Road in Lower Township on November 23.  Pictured are some photo highlights.

 

