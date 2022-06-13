When Burke Motor Group was founded in 1912, a ‘car’ was a whole lot more like a ‘carriage.’ As the Burke family reflects on 110 years, and 4 generations of success, it is apparent that a whole lot has changed, but also stayed the same. Even after a century, Burke Motor Group remains family owned and operated. Doug Burke is now leading the charge as the 4th generation owner and operator.
Since 1912, the Burke Motor Group has lived through many local and world events. They have persevered through the 1918 Pandemic, Great Depression, two world wars, recessions, and now through COVID-19. According to the Burke family, the key to the perseverance is their incredible people.
“We have been beyond fortunate over the years to have people who consider the business their own, and provide exceptional customer service to our community,” said Doug. “We have several folks who have been with us for over 40 years!”
Doug’s great grandfather, Raymond Burke, Sr., opened Burke Motor Group in 1912 in Wildwood, New Jersey. The beginnings are humble; the Wildwood location opened as a gas station.
Later that year, Raymond Sr. would purchase Indian Motorcycles, Argo Trucks, Dodge Cars & trucks, Republic Trucks and Mitchell Motor Car Franchises. In 1927, Raymond Sr. would expand into Cape May Court House with a new service station and showroom, and with his first Chevrolet franchise.
In the 1940s, Raymond Sr’s son, Raymond Burke, Jr. was called to military service. When he returned, the economy was booming and he entered into the family auto business with the opening of the Oldsmobile franchise in Wildwood.
Raymond Burke, Jr’s children, Ray, Dave and Kathy entered the business in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and brought the Dealership from Wildwood to Cape May Court House in 1987 where it presently stands today.
Ray, Dave and Kathy grew the business to include six franchises, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Subaru and Volkswagen. Burke Motor Group also has a dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter at the same location.
The generations of Burke’s and their exceptional team have always focused on community service and supporting the community that supports them. Doug continues the family mission through the Burke Promise, which supports local charities each and every year with a donation for each car sold.
Doug said, “Our customers nominate four local charities each year, and this year we are fortunate enough to support the Cape May County Animal Shelter, Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation, CASA for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties, and Survivors of Cancer.”
Burke Motor Group also hosts their annual Car, Truck and Cycle Show each year, which is dedicated to supporting the veteran and active military communities. Francey Burke, Director of Special Events is excited to host this year’s show on September 3, 2022.
Burke Motor Group celebrates its 110th birthday this year!