The Cape May County Zoo is excited to announce a brand-new addition to their American Bison herd. On Thursday, August 18, the Zoo's female Bison ‘Beverley’ gave birth to her very first calf. Bison calves weigh between 30 - 70 pounds at birth and are reddish in color.
"‘Beverley’s new baby was born in the Bison habitat right around noon on Thursday afternoon. Her calf is strong and healthy and mom is taking very good care and is very protective of her", reported Dr. Alexander Ernst, associate Veterinarian.
After about two months, the calf will begin to develop shoulder humps and horns and the reddish color will go to brown. The calf is usually weaned by seven months and will stay with its mother for about one year. Gestation is nine months and female bison (cows) give birth to a single calf.
"We are thrilled to announce the new addition to our Zoo family. The variety of species that call our Zoo home allows visitors to see up close animals they would not typically see living in the Northeast region of the United States. The Board of Commissioners is proud of the conservation efforts by the Zoo Veterinarians and Staff and the birth of an American Bison at our Zoo serves to grow the numbers of bison in the United States. Bison were important to the development of the country and named the National Mammal of the United States", said County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the Parks and Zoo
American Bison are symbolic animals of the Great Plains and are often mistakenly called buffaloes. Bison grow 5 to 6.5 feet tall at the shoulder and can weigh over a ton. They have curved, sharp horns that can grow to be two feet long. They are herbivores and graze and feed on plains grasses, herbs, shrubs, and twigs. Their average lifespan is 15 to 20 years.
"Beverley’s calf is the newest addition to our familial herd here at the Zoo that includes Dad, Mom, and four older siblings. This little calf can be seen daily in the North American Prairie habitat", added Ernst.
The Cape May County Zoo is open daily from 10 am until 4:30 and is free to the public. Cape May County Park is open from 7 a.m. until dusk daily. CMCZoo.com