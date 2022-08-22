NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

The Cape May County Zoo is excited to announce a brand-new addition to their American Bison herd. On Thursday, August 18, the Zoo's female Bison ‘Beverley’ gave birth to her very first calf. Bison calves weigh between 30 - 70 pounds at birth and are reddish in color.

