Shore Medical Center reported the following births: 

Theodore Michael DeLuca to Lauren DeVico and Michael DeLuca, Ocean View, 5/7/2022

Ocean Zen Adams to Jessica and Kwadre Adams, Cape May Court House, 5/9/2022

Cairo James Cartwright to Keshia Jones, Wildwood, 5/10/2022

Thomas Ryker Anaya to Samantha Pimpinella and Brendyn Anaya, Villas, 5/12/2022

Logan Michael Byrne to Karly Houser and Kyle Byrne, Cape May Court House, 5/14/2022

Brooks Oakley Sundstrom to Sarah Dutton and Shaun Sundstrom, Ocean View, 5/17/2022 

Sawyer James Ebner to Rosemary and Nicholas Ebner, Cape May Court House, 5/20/2022

Ashkan Hashimi to Mastora Ebrahimi and Ahmad Hashimi, Ocean City, 5/23/2022

Jack Philip Karge to Joelyn and Shawn Karge, Cape May Court House, 5/29/2022

