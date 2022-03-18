Birth Announcements for March 18 Herald Staff Mar 18, 2022 Mar 18, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Births 3.18.22Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:Sophie Leigh Gurdgiel to Caitlin Marie Edmunds and Steven Gurdgiel, Dennisville, 3/10/2022Shore Medical Center reported the following births:Isla Jade Bossuyt to Erica Bossuyt and Joshua Wakefield, Cape May, 3/3/2022Brandon Thomas Farrell to Nicole and Jesse Farrell, Del Haven, 3/5/2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Births Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Support Local Journalism; Join the HeraldCommunities need trustworthy reporting, but good journalism isn’t free. Please join the Herald's journalism efforts by subscribing or - if already a subscriber - by making a contribution. Subscribe or Contribute Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesCORRECTED: Mad Batter Extends Liquor License to Decatur Street BuildingPocket Liquor License Changes Hands in AvalonIndictments Filed March 15New Resort Hotel Approved in Sea IsleStolen Motor Vehicle Recovered in Wildwood CrestCrest Considers Grading Back BeachesMister Softee Store Coming to Court HouseGrandparents Arrested on Child Endangerment ChargesIndictments Filed March 8Avalon Back Passing Project Going Out to Bid VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Cape May - https://www.foxnews.com/sports/penn-swimmer-lia-thomas-integrity-sport-ncaa-championship Some spouters may dismiss this article in a knee jerk reaction to Fox, but please try to read it through... Cape May - Placing arches along a section of the promenade is appealing except for the maintenance they would require, considering the high winds and possible hurricane damage. If the arches are maintained as... WILDWOOD CREST - I think President Biden is doing everything possible short of sending our troops to the Ukraine. He just approved additional anti aircraft weapons ,money and supplies to be sent. His financial... Wildwood Crest - Gas thieves are everywhere. Keep mindful as to where you park your car, especially at night. North Cape May - A message to the Biden Administration and his far-left New Green Deal Party. Instead of shoving your "Green Life" down our throats, why not gradually make the changes to Wind, Solar and EV... More Spouts Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald