Births 3.18.22

Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:

Sophie Leigh Gurdgiel to Caitlin Marie Edmunds and Steven Gurdgiel, Dennisville, 3/10/2022

Shore Medical Center reported the following births:

Isla Jade Bossuyt to Erica Bossuyt and Joshua Wakefield, Cape May, 3/3/2022

Brandon Thomas Farrell to Nicole and Jesse Farrell, Del Haven, 3/5/2022.

