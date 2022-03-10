Birth Announcements

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:

Marcia Jean Coleman to Angela Grosso and Marcus Coleman, Woodbine, 2/25/2022                                                      

Everlee Mae Thompson to Rachel Marshall and Nick Thompson, Cape May Court House, 2/25/2022                                                      

Shaun Michael McCullough, Jr. to Elizabeth McCullough and Shaun McCullough, Cape May, 2/25/2022     

Shore Medical Center Reported the following births:

Jack Andrew Slason to Mallory and Paul Slason, Woodbine, 1/10/2022

Landon Joseph Adolfsen to Kristen and Douglas Adolfsen, Clermont, 1/11/2022

Emilia Rae Parsons to Victoria and Ted Parsons, Cape May Court House, 1/12/2022

Wesley Ryan McMonagle to Ashley and Francis McMonagle, Jr., Cape May, 1/12/2022

Jaxton Luis Antonio Reyes Leon to Maricarmen Leon and Luis Reyes, Cape May, 1/18/2022

Milan Maximiano Martinez to Laura Martinez Suastegui and Ivan Maximiano Morales, Woodbine, 1/23/2022

Giovannie Christian Bodie, Jr. to Shannon Decker and Giovannie Bodie, Middle Township, 1/28/2022 

Mackenzie Lee Vance to Jamie and Christopher Vance, Belleplain, 2/17/2022 

Adelina Noel Smearman to Mia Holly and Luke Smearman, Villas, 2/29/2022

Knox David Sherwood to Jennifer and Barry Sherwood, Jr., Rio Grande, 2/21/2022

         

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.