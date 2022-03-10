Birth Announcements for March 16 Herald Mar 10, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:Marcia Jean Coleman to Angela Grosso and Marcus Coleman, Woodbine, 2/25/2022 Everlee Mae Thompson to Rachel Marshall and Nick Thompson, Cape May Court House, 2/25/2022 Shaun Michael McCullough, Jr. to Elizabeth McCullough and Shaun McCullough, Cape May, 2/25/2022 Shore Medical Center Reported the following births:Jack Andrew Slason to Mallory and Paul Slason, Woodbine, 1/10/2022Landon Joseph Adolfsen to Kristen and Douglas Adolfsen, Clermont, 1/11/2022Emilia Rae Parsons to Victoria and Ted Parsons, Cape May Court House, 1/12/2022Wesley Ryan McMonagle to Ashley and Francis McMonagle, Jr., Cape May, 1/12/2022Jaxton Luis Antonio Reyes Leon to Maricarmen Leon and Luis Reyes, Cape May, 1/18/2022Milan Maximiano Martinez to Laura Martinez Suastegui and Ivan Maximiano Morales, Woodbine, 1/23/2022Giovannie Christian Bodie, Jr. to Shannon Decker and Giovannie Bodie, Middle Township, 1/28/2022 Mackenzie Lee Vance to Jamie and Christopher Vance, Belleplain, 2/17/2022 Adelina Noel Smearman to Mia Holly and Luke Smearman, Villas, 2/29/2022Knox David Sherwood to Jennifer and Barry Sherwood, Jr., Rio Grande, 2/21/2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Support Local Journalism; Join the HeraldCommunities need trustworthy reporting, but good journalism isn’t free. Please join the Herald's journalism efforts by subscribing or - if already a subscriber - by making a contribution. Subscribe or Contribute Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesMan Who Killed North Wildwood Toddler Can Thank Covid for Early ReleaseNo Relief for Dennis Township RobberCar Drives Off Road at 2 Mile LandingPolice Officers’ Criminal Cases ContinueIndictments Filed March 1Former City Manager Sues Cape MayVehicle Thefts Continue to RiseCar Drives Off Parkway, Into WetlandsCouple Finds Pearl at Lobster HouseSchool Board Responds to Call for Book Ban VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. South Seaville - To the person claiming there 9,000 oil drilling leases unused by oil companies… none of these leases have been granted a permit to drill by this administration! Stone Harbor - Oh yes, when beach fees/tags come to the Wildwoods the crowds from K&A in Philly will be ignoring the lack of beaches in North Wildwood and the too wide beaches in Wildwood and heading to the... Cape May Court House - The indiscriminate bombing of Ukrainians is horrifying and unjust. It always is. Whether its Germans bombing London, The Allies bombing Dresden, or the atom bombs dropped on cities in Japan. 8000... Sea Isle City - You are kidding me! Black activists including most recently, Joy Reid CNN , are calling the media coverage of the tragedy in the UKraine racist. She said that the only reason the war is getting so... Middle Township - Kudos to MIddle Township Middle School with their pep rally and week of fun. My kids love getting decked out each day especially without masks. It is great for the school community. I wish The... More Spouts Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 3-9-2022 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 3-9-2022