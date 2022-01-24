Birth Announcements

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Shore Medical Center reported the following births:

 

William S. Easley to Sheila and William Easley, Cape May Court House, 1/3/2022

Dean Lewis Elliott to Amanda and Mark Elliott, Cape May Court House, 1/5/2022

Hudson Himmelwright Heist to Corinne and Thomas (TJ) Heist V, Ocean City, 1/5/2022

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.