Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:

            

Brayden Michael McDonnell to Carli Reiss and Brenden McDonnell, Cape May, 12/22/2021

                                                      

Theo Lake Dunkelberger to Megan Dunkelberger and Marc Dunkelberger, Cape May, 12/25/2021

                                                      

Josephine Hope May to Brittany May and Austin May, Cape May, 12/26/2021

                                                      

Ja’Sahn Ikik Thomas to Kayla Murray and Joshua Thomas, Cape May, 12/30/2021

                                                      

Xyah Ariel Stanton to Crystal Stanton and Anthony Stanton, Rio Grande, 12/30/2021

                                                      

Ravee Pranav Patel to Pankita Patel and Pranav Patel, Rio Grande, 1/2/2022

