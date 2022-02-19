Birth Announcements for Feb. 23 Feb 19, 2022 Feb 19, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:Joshua José Muñoz to Tabitha Lex and Iván Muñoz, Rio Grande, 1/22/2022 Ondrea Rosaleen Allen to Holly Righter and Ondre Allen, Jr., Wildwood, 1/25/2022Cattaleya Ainara Rodriguez to Mayteé Rivera and Edgardo Rodriguez, Wildwood, 1/30/2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Support Local Journalism; Join the HeraldCommunities need trustworthy reporting, but good journalism isn’t free. Please join the Herald's journalism efforts by subscribing or - if already a subscriber - by making a contribution. Subscribe or Contribute Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesWildwood Police Arrest Man in Sexual Assault of Minor2 Detectives File Discrimination Suit Against CMCo. ProsecutorRumors Swirl About Unofficial Polar Plunge in Sea Isle BayTractor Trailer Crashes Into School Bus, Only Minor Injuries3 Middle Seniors Will Add Ivy to Resumes'Black and White’ Author Responds to Lower LetterShoprite Marmora Recalls Ground Beef Due to Bone Fragments‘99% Chance’ Troiano Will Run Again in 2023Crews Quickly Contain Wildwood House FireTalks of Selling Water Utility Lures Troiano Back to City Hall VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. North Cape May - A possible Roller Derby rink in the old Social Services Bldg. and the Wal-Mart down the street. Life is good in Cape May County! Del Haven - I agree with the North Wildwood spout about Hillary Clinton. Donald Trump thought he finally had “indisputable evidence" that his campaign and White House "were spied on." Alas,... Cape May - Thank goodness that the Bidens live in Delaware and have their summer home in Rehoboth. Traffic is bad enough here during the summer, so could you imagine if they owned a home in Cape May? Ocean City - Pickleball must be a cult! It seems that every person in Ocean City over 50 is hooked on it like a drug- that’s all they talk about. Whatever you do DO NOT look them in the eyes or even mention the... Stone Harbor - Yes time to hire a Business Administrator who respects and works FOR the taxpayers. More Spouts Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 2-16-2022 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 2-16-2022