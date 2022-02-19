Birth Announcements Image

Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:

Joshua José Muñoz to Tabitha Lex and Iván Muñoz, Rio Grande, 1/22/2022

                                                      

Ondrea Rosaleen Allen to Holly Righter and Ondre Allen, Jr., Wildwood, 1/25/2022

Cattaleya Ainara Rodriguez to Mayteé Rivera and Edgardo Rodriguez, Wildwood, 1/30/2022

