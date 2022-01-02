NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:

Korra Lillian Bolon to Patience Meehan and Nicholas Bolon, Wildwood, 12/14/2021

Robert John Gerber, III to Lia Buggs and Robert Gerber, Cape May Court House, 12/16/2021

            

Shore Medical Center reported the following births:

Eleanor Patricia Lindholm to Dilara and Kyle Lindholm, Cape May Court House, 12/2/2021

Michael Scott Morgan to Rachel and Andrew Morgan, Upper Township, 12/2/2021

Anthony Joseph Murray to Barbara and Joseph Murray, Wildwood, 12/6/2021

Grace Nancy Gans to Megan and Kyle Gans, Dennisville, 12/6/2021 

(Daughter) Pruchnicki to Kelli and Dennis Pruchnicki, Petersburg, 12/8/2021

            

