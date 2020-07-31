Birth Announcements Image

Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:

Luca Malcolm-Aurelius Mancini to Gabrielle Hand and Enrico Mancini, Jr. of North Cape May, July 15, 2020

Darnell Rakim McCray, Jr. to Kaila Rodriguez and Darnell McCray of Rio Grande, July 16, 2020

John Robert Kendrick to Kimberly Kendrick and John Kendrick of Rio Grande, July 17, 2020

Mileena Serana Flanagan to Callie Ackroyd and Joseph Flanagan, III of Cape May, July 18, 2020

Lucille Aurora Blew to Ashley Fisher and Matthew Blew of Villas, July 19, 2020

Bryce Edward Donnelly to Chrystine Donnelly and Matthew Donnelly of Erma, July 22, 2020

Shore Medical Center reported the following births:

Cora Jae Donahue to Kaylee Nielsen and Colin Donahue of Cape May Court

