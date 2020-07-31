Campbell Insurance and Financial Services - Allstate Insurance 15 S. Main St., CMCH, NJ www.JoeAllstate.com 609-465-1500
Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:
Luca Malcolm-Aurelius Mancini to Gabrielle Hand and Enrico Mancini, Jr. of North Cape May, July 15, 2020
Darnell Rakim McCray, Jr. to Kaila Rodriguez and Darnell McCray of Rio Grande, July 16, 2020
John Robert Kendrick to Kimberly Kendrick and John Kendrick of Rio Grande, July 17, 2020
Mileena Serana Flanagan to Callie Ackroyd and Joseph Flanagan, III of Cape May, July 18, 2020
Lucille Aurora Blew to Ashley Fisher and Matthew Blew of Villas, July 19, 2020
Bryce Edward Donnelly to Chrystine Donnelly and Matthew Donnelly of Erma, July 22, 2020
Shore Medical Center reported the following births:
Cora Jae Donahue to Kaylee Nielsen and Colin Donahue of Cape May Court