Births 12.8.2021

Shore Medical Center reported the following births:

Mia Elizabeth Elliott to Nina Elizabeth (Guerra) Elliott and Michael Clark Elliott, Jr., Del Haven, 2/28/2021

Savannah Marie Johnson to Kelly and Matthew Johnson, Ocean View, 11/8/2021 

Miriam Anna Scola to Jacklyn and Benjamin Scola, Cape May Court House, 11/15/2021

Graham Nicholas Hindle to Lauren and Brian Hindle, Ocean View, 11/22/2021

Portlyn June Simmerman to Brianne and Andrew Simmerman, Marmora, 11/23/2021

Caden William Legler to Christina and Timothy Legler, Sea Isle City, 11/24/2021

            

