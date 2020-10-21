Campbell Insurance and Financial Services - Allstate Insurance 15 S. Main St., CMCH, NJ www.JoeAllstate.com 609-465-1500
Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:
Saphira Noel Fontannaz to Courtney Conrad and Michael Fontannaz of Wildwood, 3/17/2020
Finley Grace Dunlevy to Kaitlyn Conrad and Thomas Dunlevy, Jr. of Villas, 10/5/2020
Greenlee Anna Clair McPherson to Keirsten McPherson and Brian McPherson of Cape May Court House, 10/7/2020
Mattias Hernandez-Garcia to Arcenia Garcia-Reyes and Gerardo Hernandez, 10/7/2020
Autumn Skyy Jasinski to Debra Conn and Jake Jasinski of Rio Grande, 10/10/2020
McKinley Anne Flynn to Jessica O’Neal and Shamus Flynn of Cape May Court House, 10/11/2020
Kameron Patrick Hennessy to Brittany Russo and Thomas Hennessy of Cape May County, 10/12/2020