Birth Announcements Image

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Campbell Insurance and Financial Services - Allstate Insurance 15 S. Main St., CMCH, NJ www.JoeAllstate.com 609-465-1500

Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:

Saphira Noel Fontannaz to Courtney Conrad and Michael Fontannaz of Wildwood, 3/17/2020

Finley Grace Dunlevy to Kaitlyn Conrad and Thomas Dunlevy, Jr. of Villas, 10/5/2020

Greenlee Anna Clair McPherson to Keirsten McPherson and Brian McPherson of Cape May Court House, 10/7/2020

Mattias Hernandez-Garcia to Arcenia Garcia-Reyes and Gerardo Hernandez, 10/7/2020

Autumn Skyy Jasinski to Debra Conn and Jake Jasinski of Rio Grande, 10/10/2020

McKinley Anne Flynn to Jessica O’Neal and Shamus Flynn of Cape May Court House, 10/11/2020

Kameron Patrick Hennessy to Brittany Russo and Thomas Hennessy of Cape May County, 10/12/2020

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.