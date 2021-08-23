NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:

Job John Adams to Danielle Adams and Job Adams, Seaville, 7/28/2021

Layla Grace Ramos to Sarah Ramos and Luis Ramos, Cape May Court House, 7/29/2021

Anthony John Rogers to Marjorie Holmes and Eric Rogers,Wildwood Crest 7/29/2021

Ben Thomas Gianakopoulos to Eileen Gianakopoulos and William Gianakopoulos, Wildwood Crest, 8/2/2021

Taylor Mae Newcomb to Lyndsy Newcomb and Daniel Newcomb, Dennis Township, 8/13/2021

