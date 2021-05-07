Birth Announcements Image

Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:

Emelia Lynn Edwards to Erika Edwards and John Edwards, Del Haven, 4/21/2021

Brandon Edward Hughes to Rachel L. McPherson and Connor Hughes, Woodbine, 4/22/2021

Francesca Dominique Blackman to Mia Blackman and Jawaun Blackman, Rio Grande, 4/26/2021

Kieran Daniel Phillips to Jessica Mil and Seamus Phillips, Wildwood, 4/27/2021

Shore Medical Center reported the following births:

Coco Jersey O’Hara to Morgan and Casey O’Hara, Avalon, 4/29/2021

Ryder Matthew Warren to Katrina and William Warren, Jr., Petersburg, 4/29/2021

