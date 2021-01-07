Birth Announcements Image

Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:

Perry Noel Justice Chew to Kate Chew and Mickey Chew, Cape May, 12/19/2020

Colton Iyiah Doyle to Kayla Whitehead and Casey Doyle, Cape May County,12/22/2020

Bellamy Wayne Sun to Tala Sun, Cape May Court House, 12/22/2020

Slayden Lisa Grace to Taylor Grace and Christopher Grace, N. Cape May12/25/2020

Benjamin Joshua Casanova to Kaitlyn Verity and Joseph Casanova, Villas, 12/29/2020

