Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:
Perry Noel Justice Chew to Kate Chew and Mickey Chew, Cape May, 12/19/2020
Colton Iyiah Doyle to Kayla Whitehead and Casey Doyle, Cape May County,12/22/2020
Bellamy Wayne Sun to Tala Sun, Cape May Court House, 12/22/2020
Slayden Lisa Grace to Taylor Grace and Christopher Grace, N. Cape May12/25/2020
Benjamin Joshua Casanova to Kaitlyn Verity and Joseph Casanova, Villas, 12/29/2020