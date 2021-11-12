NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Shore Medical Center reported the following births:

Henry Marshall Livingston to Mallory Froeder and Jeffery Livingston, Jr., Woodbine, 10/10/2021

Savannah Faye Conner to Amanda Camp and Jerry Conner, Jr., Cape May Court House, 10/13/2021

Charleston Mae Plaza to Shae and Lorenzo Plaza, Wildwood, 10/14/2021

