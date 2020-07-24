Campbell Insurance and Financial Services - Allstate Insurance 15 S. Main St., CMCH, NJ www.JoeAllstate.com 609-465-1500
Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:
Luke Palmer Bevis to Katelyn Bevis and Jack Bevis, of Cape May Court House, June 10, 2020
Kristopher Chance Shaw to Kristina Bucci and Joshua Shaw, Sr. of Villas, July 9, 2020
Lexi Marina Tricomy to Alina Tricomy and Jacob Tricomy of Cape May Court House, July 11, 2020
Nathan James Urbano Perrette to Johnella Perretta and Christopher Perrette of Rio Grande, July 14, 2020