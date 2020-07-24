Birth Announcements Image

Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:

Luke Palmer Bevis to Katelyn Bevis and Jack Bevis, of Cape May Court House, June 10, 2020

Kristopher Chance Shaw to Kristina Bucci and Joshua Shaw, Sr. of Villas, July 9, 2020 

Lexi Marina Tricomy to Alina Tricomy and Jacob Tricomy of Cape May Court House, July 11, 2020

Nathan James Urbano Perrette to Johnella Perretta and Christopher Perrette of Rio Grande, July 14, 2020

