Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:

Kairo Kitai Linthicum to Iyonna Linthicum, Cape May County, 12/2/2020

Amani Jade Ochok to Victoria Wyatt and Kelvin Ochok, Cape May, 1/22/2021

Ellie Marie Clark to Abigail Clark and Kyle Clark, Cape May, 1/30/2021

Clare Elizabeth Dever to Laura Dever and Michael Dever, Ocean View, 2/1/2021

Brynnlee Grace Perez to Leah Grey and Johnny Perez Rios, Villas, 2/2/2021

Bella-Rose Perez to Leah Grey and Johnny Perez Rios, Villas, 2/2/2021

Savva Robert Butyrskiy to Larisa Kumskova and Roman Butyrskiy, Villas, 2/2/2021

