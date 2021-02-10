Campbell Insurance and Financial Services - Allstate Insurance 15 S. Main St., CMCH, NJ www.JoeAllstate.com 609-465-1500
Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:
Kairo Kitai Linthicum to Iyonna Linthicum, Cape May County, 12/2/2020
Amani Jade Ochok to Victoria Wyatt and Kelvin Ochok, Cape May, 1/22/2021
Ellie Marie Clark to Abigail Clark and Kyle Clark, Cape May, 1/30/2021
Clare Elizabeth Dever to Laura Dever and Michael Dever, Ocean View, 2/1/2021
Brynnlee Grace Perez to Leah Grey and Johnny Perez Rios, Villas, 2/2/2021
Bella-Rose Perez to Leah Grey and Johnny Perez Rios, Villas, 2/2/2021
Savva Robert Butyrskiy to Larisa Kumskova and Roman Butyrskiy, Villas, 2/2/2021