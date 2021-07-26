NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:

Jameson Mark Yodis to Stephanie Yodis and Brian Yodis, Cape May, 7/13/2021

Nova Winona-Rose Driscoll to Michaela Hamilton and Samuel Driscoll, Cape May Court House, 7/13/2021

Asher Jay Steelman to McKenzie Steelman, South Seaville, 7/15/2021

Shore Medical Center reported the following births:

Nathan Levi Delgado to Valerie and Jonathan Delgado, Rio Grande, 6/30/2021

Emma Rose Duffy to Erin and John Duffy, Marmora, 7/1/2021

Andrew Joseph Domansky to Kathleen Dillon and George Damansky, Villas, 7/9/2021

