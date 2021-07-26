Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:
Jameson Mark Yodis to Stephanie Yodis and Brian Yodis, Cape May, 7/13/2021
Nova Winona-Rose Driscoll to Michaela Hamilton and Samuel Driscoll, Cape May Court House, 7/13/2021
Asher Jay Steelman to McKenzie Steelman, South Seaville, 7/15/2021
Shore Medical Center reported the following births:
Nathan Levi Delgado to Valerie and Jonathan Delgado, Rio Grande, 6/30/2021
Emma Rose Duffy to Erin and John Duffy, Marmora, 7/1/2021
Andrew Joseph Domansky to Kathleen Dillon and George Damansky, Villas, 7/9/2021