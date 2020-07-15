Campbell Insurance and Financial Services - Allstate Insurance 15 S. Main St., CMCH, NJ www.JoeAllstate.com 609-465-1500
Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:
Ashton Thomas Wyatt to Nicole Keller and Jeffrey Wyatt of Wildwood, July 3, 2020
Aliza Christian Vanderhorn to Nicole Vanderhorn and Brian Vanderhorn, Jr. of Rio Grande, July 3, 2020
Zander Cage Germanio to Katie Marsden and Mister Germanio of North Cape May, July 6, 2020
Serenity Rae Corliss to Sabrynna Tate and Robert Corliss of Sea Isle City, July 6, 2020
Hunter David LaGamba to Nadia LaGamba and David LaGamba of Wildwood, July 6, 2020