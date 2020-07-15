Birth Announcements Image

Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:

Ashton Thomas Wyatt to Nicole Keller and Jeffrey Wyatt of Wildwood, July 3, 2020                                              

Aliza Christian Vanderhorn to Nicole Vanderhorn and Brian Vanderhorn, Jr. of Rio Grande, July 3, 2020                                                                         

Zander Cage Germanio to Katie Marsden and Mister Germanio of North Cape May, July 6, 2020                                           

Serenity Rae Corliss to Sabrynna Tate and Robert Corliss of Sea Isle City, July 6, 2020                                

Hunter David LaGamba to Nadia LaGamba and David LaGamba of Wildwood, July 6, 2020

