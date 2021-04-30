Birth Announcements Image

Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:

Angel Jesus Ramos to Joyce Roman and Edwin Ramos, Wildwood, 4/15/2021

Grayson Kenneth Sun to Nicolette Boileau and Brandon Sun, Villas 4/16/2021

Shore Medical Center reported the following births:

Daniel Martin McElfresh to Veronica Panczner and David McElfresh, Jr., Villas, 4/1/2021

Aubra Maelyn Hentges to Deborah Mead and Tyler Hentges, Cape May Court House, 4/13/2021

Elise Rose Dickinson to Mary and Joseph Dickinson, Ocean View, 4/20/2021

Blair Penelope Lucas to Kelsy and Zachary Lucas, Ocean View, 4/20/2021

Other births reported:

Ryder James Ramsey to Jeanine and Edward Ramsey, Cape May Court House, 4/10/2021

Charleigh Bagby to Bianca Ravel and Charles Bagby, Wildwood Crest, 4/12/2021

