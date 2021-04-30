Campbell Insurance and Financial Services - Allstate Insurance 15 S. Main St., CMCH, NJ www.JoeAllstate.com 609-465-1500
Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:
Angel Jesus Ramos to Joyce Roman and Edwin Ramos, Wildwood, 4/15/2021
Grayson Kenneth Sun to Nicolette Boileau and Brandon Sun, Villas 4/16/2021
Shore Medical Center reported the following births:
Daniel Martin McElfresh to Veronica Panczner and David McElfresh, Jr., Villas, 4/1/2021
Aubra Maelyn Hentges to Deborah Mead and Tyler Hentges, Cape May Court House, 4/13/2021
Elise Rose Dickinson to Mary and Joseph Dickinson, Ocean View, 4/20/2021
Blair Penelope Lucas to Kelsy and Zachary Lucas, Ocean View, 4/20/2021
Other births reported:
Ryder James Ramsey to Jeanine and Edward Ramsey, Cape May Court House, 4/10/2021
Charleigh Bagby to Bianca Ravel and Charles Bagby, Wildwood Crest, 4/12/2021