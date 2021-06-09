Campbell Insurance and Financial Services - Allstate Insurance 15 S. Main St., CMCH, NJ www.JoeAllstate.com 609-465-1500
Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:
Adomi’Yah Ruth-Marie Bell to Carlissa Bell and Alvin Bell, Jr., Wildwood,
5/16/2021
Evelynn Rose Law to Christine Law and Michael Law, Goshen, 5/18/2021
Charlie May Chester to Samantha Smith and Eric Chester, Dennisville,
5/24/2021
Alina Marie Condran to Ashley Marie Condran, Del Haven, 5/26/2021
Greyson Cash Wagner to Cheyanne Pepe and Jason Scott Wagner, Villas 5/29/2021
Joseph James Papperman to Kelly Papperman and Joseph Papperman, Cape May Court House, 5/30/2021
Liam Nair Rosa-Hernandez to Angelica Hernandez and Alexander Rosa, Villas, 6/2/2021