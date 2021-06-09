Birth Announcements Image

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Campbell Insurance and Financial Services - Allstate Insurance 15 S. Main St., CMCH, NJ www.JoeAllstate.com 609-465-1500

Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:

Adomi’Yah Ruth-Marie Bell to Carlissa Bell and Alvin Bell, Jr., Wildwood,

5/16/2021

Evelynn Rose Law to Christine Law and Michael Law, Goshen, 5/18/2021

Charlie May Chester to Samantha Smith and Eric Chester, Dennisville,

5/24/2021

Alina Marie Condran to Ashley Marie Condran, Del Haven, 5/26/2021

Greyson Cash Wagner to Cheyanne Pepe and Jason Scott Wagner, Villas 5/29/2021

Joseph James Papperman to Kelly Papperman and Joseph Papperman, Cape May Court House, 5/30/2021

Liam Nair Rosa-Hernandez to Angelica Hernandez and Alexander Rosa, Villas, 6/2/2021

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.