Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:

Noah Oliver Vollrath to Mandy McCloskey Vollrath and Robert Vollrath, North Cape May, 8/24/2021

Omari Thomas to Ta’Keara Robinson and Stephon Thomas, Cape May Court House, 8/25/2021

Yeriel Caleb Muniz to Cristal Adorno and Erick Muniz, Wildwood, 8/25/2021

