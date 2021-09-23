NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:

Jaxson Rain Fecynec to Ashley Bralczyk and Andrew Fecynec, Villas 9/16/202

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.