Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:

Atlas Alexander Szemcsak to Alexandria Teufel and Michael Szemcsak, Eldora, 3/16/2021

Greyson Amadeus Melo to Danielle Ziegler and Josh Melo, Cape May, 3/23/2021

Sawyer Elizabeth Rennie to Kelsey Schott Rennie and Casey Rennie, Cape May County, 3/28/2021

Alessia Lynn Green to Nicole Scott and Lawrence Green, Cape May Court House, 3/30/2021

Abel William McCarraher to Diana Franklin and Ernest McCarraher, Cape May Court House, 4/2/2021

Sebastian Omar Castillo to Yolanda Ayala and Felix Castillo, Woodbine, 4/3/2021

Chase Arthur Cowan to Andrea Miller and Andrew Cowan, Cape May Court House, 4/4/2021

Maddison Olivia Davis to Holly Hilvert and Clarence Davis, IV, Cape May, 4/6/2021

Bodhi Francis Kraus to Chandon Kraus and Colin Kraus, Erma, 4/8/2021

Shore Medical Center reported the following births:

Dylan Benjamin Vanderhaeghen to Christine Lynch and Ben Vanderhaeghen, Ocean View, 3/19/2021

Robert Aloysius McCann, V to Nakia and Robert McCann, IV, Cape May, 3/21/2021 Bryar Alessi Cileone to Alyssa Haines and Anthony Cileone, Cape May, 3/21/2021

