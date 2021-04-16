Campbell Insurance and Financial Services - Allstate Insurance 15 S. Main St., CMCH, NJ www.JoeAllstate.com 609-465-1500
Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:
Atlas Alexander Szemcsak to Alexandria Teufel and Michael Szemcsak, Eldora, 3/16/2021
Greyson Amadeus Melo to Danielle Ziegler and Josh Melo, Cape May, 3/23/2021
Sawyer Elizabeth Rennie to Kelsey Schott Rennie and Casey Rennie, Cape May County, 3/28/2021
Alessia Lynn Green to Nicole Scott and Lawrence Green, Cape May Court House, 3/30/2021
Abel William McCarraher to Diana Franklin and Ernest McCarraher, Cape May Court House, 4/2/2021
Sebastian Omar Castillo to Yolanda Ayala and Felix Castillo, Woodbine, 4/3/2021
Chase Arthur Cowan to Andrea Miller and Andrew Cowan, Cape May Court House, 4/4/2021
Maddison Olivia Davis to Holly Hilvert and Clarence Davis, IV, Cape May, 4/6/2021
Bodhi Francis Kraus to Chandon Kraus and Colin Kraus, Erma, 4/8/2021
Shore Medical Center reported the following births:
Dylan Benjamin Vanderhaeghen to Christine Lynch and Ben Vanderhaeghen, Ocean View, 3/19/2021
Robert Aloysius McCann, V to Nakia and Robert McCann, IV, Cape May, 3/21/2021 Bryar Alessi Cileone to Alyssa Haines and Anthony Cileone, Cape May, 3/21/2021