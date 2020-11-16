Campbell Insurance and Financial Services - Allstate Insurance 15 S. Main St., CMCH, NJ www.JoeAllstate.com 609-465-1500
Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:
Georgia Douvis to Aikaterini Kakoulis and Andreas Douvis, Wildwood, 10/24/2020
Ondre Allen, III to Holly Righter and Ondre Allen, Wildwood, 11/6/2020
Samuel Alexander Bryson to Erin Gansert and Kenneth Bryson, N. Cape May, 11/10/2020
David Joseph Kalish to Alexis Kalish and Vincent Kalish, Green Creek, 11/10/2020
Caine Everett Nicoletta to Jasmine Melo and Ryan Nicoletta, Rio Grande, 11/10/2020