Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:

Georgia Douvis to Aikaterini Kakoulis and Andreas Douvis, Wildwood, 10/24/2020

Ondre Allen, III to Holly Righter and Ondre Allen, Wildwood, 11/6/2020

Samuel Alexander Bryson to Erin Gansert and Kenneth Bryson, N. Cape May, 11/10/2020

David Joseph Kalish to Alexis Kalish and Vincent Kalish, Green Creek, 11/10/2020

Caine Everett Nicoletta to Jasmine Melo and Ryan Nicoletta, Rio Grande, 11/10/2020

