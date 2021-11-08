NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:

Rylee Dawn Purdy to Molly Purdy and Timothy Purdy, Cape May, 10/29/2021

Annamarie Elizabeth Turner to Nicole LaBov and Richard Turner, Wildwood, 10/31/2021

Franchesca Michelle A Mayanga to Tinah Birungi and Paul Mayanga, Cape May, 11/2/2021

