Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:

Rayan Amayas Choubane to Anissa Toubal and Moulub Choubane, N. Cape May, Nov. 5, 2021

Nicholas Anthony Sessa, Jr. to Hanna Howarth and Nicholas Sessa, Wildwood, Nov. 7, 2021

Alianna Isabell Hernandez-Lozada to Frida Lozada-Valle and Vitto Hernandez-Rodriguez, Wildwood, Nov. 15, 2021

        

