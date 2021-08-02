NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:

Daniel Ramos III to Chelsea Rekuc and Daniel Ramos, Jr., Lower Township

Shore Medical Center reported the following births:

Ember Garrison to Bethany Dowling and Everett Garrison, South Dennis, 5/5/2021

Liam Owen Haines to Ashley Carrero and Ronald Haines, North Cape May, 7/15/2021

