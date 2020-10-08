Birth Announcements Image

Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:

Addison Sophia Shields to Sarah McPherson and Patrick Shields, of Cape May, March 16, 2020

Greyson Isaiah Lee to Shaelyn Linden and Stone Lee of Villas, September 18, 2020

Arya Lynn Loper to Alyisa Loper and Mark Loper of Villas, September 18, 2020

Willow Ann Grande to Alexandria Walters and William Grande, Jr. of Dennisville, September 19, 2020

Brooks William Stanton to Rachael Stanton and Aaron Stanton of Cape May Court House, September 26, 2020

Caleb Greyson Hewitt to Jasmine Hewitt and Kenny Hewitt of Erma, September 29, 2020

Kamryn Grace Alliano to Stephanie Alliano and Dominick Alliano of Ocean View, September 30, 2020

Kennedy Eva Cattell to Koren Cummiskey and Terry Cattell of Rio Grande, September 30, 2020

