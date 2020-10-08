Campbell Insurance and Financial Services - Allstate Insurance 15 S. Main St., CMCH, NJ www.JoeAllstate.com 609-465-1500
Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:
Addison Sophia Shields to Sarah McPherson and Patrick Shields, of Cape May, March 16, 2020
Greyson Isaiah Lee to Shaelyn Linden and Stone Lee of Villas, September 18, 2020
Arya Lynn Loper to Alyisa Loper and Mark Loper of Villas, September 18, 2020
Willow Ann Grande to Alexandria Walters and William Grande, Jr. of Dennisville, September 19, 2020
Brooks William Stanton to Rachael Stanton and Aaron Stanton of Cape May Court House, September 26, 2020
Caleb Greyson Hewitt to Jasmine Hewitt and Kenny Hewitt of Erma, September 29, 2020
Kamryn Grace Alliano to Stephanie Alliano and Dominick Alliano of Ocean View, September 30, 2020
Kennedy Eva Cattell to Koren Cummiskey and Terry Cattell of Rio Grande, September 30, 2020