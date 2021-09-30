NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:

Cameron Elizabeth Myers to Gwen Myers and Alex Myers, Villas, 9/12/2021

Emrys Soren Abel to Kaitlin Dean and Nicholas Abel, Avalon, 9/20/2021

Aubrey Michelle Young to Jessica Driscoll and Michael Young, Green Creek, 9/21/2021

