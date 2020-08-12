Birth Announcements Image

Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:

Asona Rainn Gregory to MiQuira Gregory and Amalek Gregory of Cape May, July 28, 2020

Clinton Carles Pettit to Teresa Horner and Clinton Pettit of Belleplain, July 29, 2020

Jonas Julian Anthony Urban to Sierra Heaton and Michael Urban, Jr. of Court House, July 30, 2020

Ryder Thomas Joseph Johnson to Jennifer Flack of Green Creek, August 6, 2020

