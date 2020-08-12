Campbell Insurance and Financial Services - Allstate Insurance 15 S. Main St., CMCH, NJ www.JoeAllstate.com 609-465-1500
Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:
Asona Rainn Gregory to MiQuira Gregory and Amalek Gregory of Cape May, July 28, 2020
Clinton Carles Pettit to Teresa Horner and Clinton Pettit of Belleplain, July 29, 2020
Jonas Julian Anthony Urban to Sierra Heaton and Michael Urban, Jr. of Court House, July 30, 2020
Ryder Thomas Joseph Johnson to Jennifer Flack of Green Creek, August 6, 2020