Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:
Baylee Noel Phillips to Ashley Camburn and Antonio Phillips, Del Haven, 7/1/2021
Luna Rae Silver to Jayme Silver and Damion Silver, Cape May, 7/2/2021
Hunter Gregory Michener-Ort to Donna Michener and Justin Ort, Green Creek, 7/3/2021
Kaia Blyss Patel to Tatyana Patel and Priten Patel, Cape May Court House, 7/3/2021
Shore Medical Center reported the following births:
Murphy Grace Barnett to Medline and Blake Barnett, Wildwood Crest, 1/25.2021
Sadie Grace Casaccio to Darcy and Tyler Casaccio, Marmora, 1/28/2021
Ryvr Solomon Smith to Sarah and Daniel Smith, Cape May Court House, 2/5/2021
Carmelo Ermias Harper to Sabrina Anderson and Destyn Harper, Cape May Court House, 2/7/2021
Rylee Anne Nevil to Brittany and Eric Nevil, Cape May Court House, 2/10/2021
Brian Louis Vergantino, Jr., to Jennifer Perrotta and Brian Vergantino, Cape May Court House, 5/31/2021
Isla Katharine Mogey to Kaitlyn and James Mogey, Jr., Erma, 5/31/2021
Travis Michael Spaulding-Shaner to Ashley Shaner and Andrew Spaulding, Cape May Court House, 6/3/2021
Tessa Mae Olsen to Kaitlyn and Joshua Olsen, Cape May, 6/8/2021
Paul Joshua Beerley to Jessica Dougherty and Paul Beerley, Villas, 6/10/2021
Violet Penelope McGeeney to Katie Herr and Mark McGeeney, Jr., Marmora, 6/13/2021
Luke Haring to Sarah and Timothy Haring, Cape May Court House, 6/15/2021
Hudson Adam Kane to Laura and Adam Kane, Ocean View, 6/20/2021
Gavin Michael Barnes to Miranda Kendrick and Ryan Barnes, Belleplain, 6/22/2021
Birdie Jon DeJesus to Monica Raab-DeJesus and William DeJesus, Marmora, 6/23/2021
Jade Emersyn Davis to Abigail Aulenbach and William Davis, Jr., Villas, 6/24/2021
Nova Lynn Michele Stackhouse to Britney McGovern and Dylan Stackhouse, Rio Grande, 6/24/2021