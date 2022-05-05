Newborn Baby in Hospital - Shutterstock
Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births: 

Daenerys Dee Meloni to Danielle Meloni and Darnell Harold, Cape May, 4/3/2022

Drew Pamela Lewis to Kaitlyn Bonner Lewis and Ryan Lewis (no further information provided)

Isaiah Lawrence Cook, Jr. to Ania M. Tarrant and Isaiah Cook, Lower Twp., 4/6/2022

Hawkins Hamilton Conley to Ashleigh Wetzel and Thomas Conley, Wildwood, 4/6/2022

Ethan Jules Sicilia to Carly Hall Sicilia and Matthew Sicilia, Wildwood, 4/25/2022                                          

Sawyer Crow Germanio to Katie Marsden and Mister Germanio, Cape May County, 4/26/2022

Shore Medical Center reported the following births: 

Dallas Dwight Hayward to Rebecca and Cyree Hayward, Rio Grande, 4/2/2022

Mickey Kieran McCreesh to Brittany and Neil McCreesh, Beesley’s Point, 4/9/2022

Jason Daniel Payne to Melissa and Daniel Payne, Clermont, 4/12/2022

Charleigh Mae Card to Kelsey and Tyler Card, Petersburg, 4/16/2022

