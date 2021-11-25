MAYS LANDING - This GivingTuesday, the Atlantic Cape Foundation is asking South Jersey residents to consider donating to help students at Atlantic Cape Community College.
"The Atlantic Cape Foundation invites you to make a difference in the lives of the students at Atlantic Cape Community College by making a donation that will go toward scholarships and emergency funds," stated Maria Kellett, Associate Director, Atlantic Cape Foundation.
GivingTuesday is an international day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations.
"Because of donations collected through GivingTuesday and other fundraisers, each year, the Foundation is able to distribute hundreds of thousands of dollars to students in need, helping them continue their education and leading them to successful futures,” Kellett said.
The scholarships and emergency funds distributed through this effort help Atlantic Cape students pay for tuition, cover the costs of fees and supplies needed for classes, and even help pay for housing and food.
Last year, the college was able to raise $18,000 during its GivingTuesday efforts.
Since 2012, GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars worldwide for critical causes around the world and gets billions of impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved in their communities.
“GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” stated Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, and co-founder. “With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”
If you are interested in joining the Atlantic Cape Foundation’s GivingTuesday initiative, visit atlantic.edu/givingtuesday or text ACCC to 71777.
