Dennis Brown, Aid to the Board of Cape May County Commissioners, Jeffrey Buscham, Artistic Director of The Arts of Gymnastics and Cheer, Jarret Branch, Chief of Staff for Assemblyman Erik Simonsen, Royland Roy, Lower Township Councilman, Diane Buscham, Director of Art of Gymnastics and Cheer and Paul DiFilippo. 

The Lower Township Chamber of Commerce along with the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce hosted a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony for Art of Gymnastics and Cheer. The ceremony was held at their newly relocated location in the Acme Plaza, 3845 Bayshore Road Unit 7,8 & 9, North Cape May on December 7. Jeffrey Buscham was presented with a proclamation from the state Senate’s office, the Cape May County Commissioners and a plaque from the Lower Township City Council in recognition of the special day.  

