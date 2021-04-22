Cape May Logo - Use This One

CAPE MAY - The Garden Club of Cape May will be holding its spring plant sale May 8 (rain date May 9), from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Rotary Park, at 400 Lafayette St. 

According to a release, offerings will include perennial, annual, herb and vegetable plants, along with baked goods and garden treasures perfect for Mother's Day gifts.  

Proceeds fund college scholarships for local high school seniors pursuing continued education in the fields of horticulture, agriculture and environmental-related careers. 

