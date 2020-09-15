The following Cape May County residents are away from home, either in the military or college:
Theo Berenato, of Mamora, has enrolled at Moravian College for the fall 2020 semester.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.