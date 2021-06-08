The Shore continues to bring people together. As is the case with the owners of North Wildwood’s newest American Eatery: Trio.
Cousins Gus Zimmerman and Paul Gioquindo both have spent a lifetime vacationing at the shore. When they reconnected along with Paul’s wife, Debbie Gioquindo, all three realized their potential as a team to build restaurants in the shore community. What makes this ‘trio’ so unique is what each individual brings to the table.
Gus operates as head chef with an array of impressive culinary experience under his belt. Growing up on a farm, sourcing his food and knowing where it came from became a part of Gus. That passion led to working in kitchens and gaining experience and knowledge in the restaurant industry. Paul has been drawn towards the Jersey shore ever since he was a child. He has spent his career as a development engineer at IBM becoming passionate about wine and the restaurant industry on the side. Debbie is a Certified Specialist in Wine and Wine Location Specialist in Port and Champagne. She draws on her background in marketing as front of the house manager as well as head of social media. Each member makes Trio what it is today.
Trio North Wildwood is an American Gastro Eatery that is passionate about serving quality food with great service. Trio is looking to fill the void between fine dining and bar fare.
Gus, Paul and Debbie come to North Wildwood after operating Kitchen 330 in Stone Harbor, NJ for two years. They will bring with them some new dishes and some familiar ones. The underlying ambiance of a stylish, friendly and superb dining experience remains the same. In a nod to his childhood, Chef Gus will strive to serve fresh and local ingredients with his honed cooking techniques.
With two open kitchens, the 100-capacity restaurant will offer indoor and outdoor seating, including a chef’s table around the main kitchen. Trio North Wildwood will be open Tuesdays through Sundays this season. Trio is located at 700 New Jersey Ave, North Wildwood, NJ 08260. For more information call (609) 796-2446 or visit trionw.com.