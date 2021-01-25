SEA ISLE CITY - In December, Sea Isle City’s Division of Recreation hosted a virtual “Santa Paws” pet costume contest to brighten the holiday season for the resort’s residents and visitors. However, as entertaining as the competition was, the event’s participants were not the only ones who benefitted from the light-hearted online spectacle.
According to a release, while inviting people to join the fun during the contest, representatives from the Division of Recreation asked members of the community to donate pet food and other needed supplies for the Cape May County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center – and in turn, representatives from the shelter were asked to judge the competition.
The result was a stockpile of donated items, which city employees Jan. 22 delivered to the shelter, in Court House.
“This is the second time we partnered with the county animal shelter for a donation drive , and we were extremely happy to do so,” stated Christie Ostrander, assistant to the director of Sea Isle City’s Department of Community Services/Division of Recreation. “The people of our community, once again, opened their hearts and gave to this worthy cause. It is a beautiful thing.”
“We are always in need of canned cat food, dog treats for training, and cleaning products, such as paper towels, dish detergent and disinfectant wipes,” stated Animal Shelter Director Judy Davies-Dunhour. “Anyone with questions can phone the shelter seven days a week, 365 days a year, and a staff member will help you.”
All of the animals up for adoption at the shelter can be viewed at www.petfinder.com. All adoptions are being handled by appointment.
For more information about the Cape May County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, call 609-465-8923, visit www.capemaycountynj.gov, or follow them on Facebook.
To learn more about Sea Isle City’s Division of Recreation, phone 609-263-0050, visit www.seaislecitynj.us, or follow them on Facebook.