Away from Home Announcements

The following Cape May County residents are away from home, either in the military or college:

Karli Lafferty, of Cape May, was among those who qualified for the New England Women's Hockey Alliance (NEWHA) Student-Athlete of the Year award. She plays for the St. Michael's College women's hockey team.

Jasmine West, of Cape May, graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology, with a BFA in new media design.

John Campbell. of Cape May, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from The Citadel.

