COURT HOUSE - The Middle Township Police Department will be hosting their monthly Cops & Coffee program at the Pantry 1, in Court House, from 9-11 a.m. June 22.  

According to a release, guests are asked come by and have a cup of coffee with their local police officers and discuss any issues/concerns they may have, or just have some friendly conversations.  

If you have a business in Middle Township and would like to inquire about hosting your Cops & Coffee at your location, contact Sgt. Mark Higginbottom, at 609-463-1833. 

