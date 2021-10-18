NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Cape Regional Medical Center reported the following births:

Irene Elizabeth Pierce to Kaitlyn Pierce and Justin Pierce, Rio Grande, 10/8/2021

Ronald George Barnes to Kelsey Walters and Ronald Barnes, Jr., Dennis Twp., 10/10/2021

