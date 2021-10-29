CAPE MAY - Over 4,000 volunteers gathered Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at 70 New Jersey beaches and waterways to clean harmful debris at Clean Ocean Action’s (COA) 36th Annual Fall Beach Sweeps.
According to a release from the organization, enthusiastic volunteers spent the day collecting and tabulating debris that they removed from shorelines from Bergen to Cape May Counties. The data produced from this event is combined with the data from the Spring Beach Sweeps and publicized in an annual report that provides a deeper exploration into litter on the Jersey Shore.
The 2021 Annual Beach Sweeps Report will be released in April 2022 before the 37th Annual Spring Beach Sweeps. To view data presented in the 2020 Annual Report, visit CleanOceanAction.org.
Beach Sweeps help to reduce litter in the marine environment, where it is harmful and often lethal to wildlife. The data from the Beach Sweeps turns a one-day event into a legacy of information to improve public awareness, change wasteful habits, enforce litter laws, and improve policies to reduce sources of marine debris. Marine debris is a human-caused, human-solved issue.