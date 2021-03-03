COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program announced that a new virtual 4-H step club, Bird Nerds, will start in March.
According to a release, the short-term, six-week 4-H club is open to all New Jersey youth in grades 4-6. The 4-H club will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. each Wednesday, from March 17-April 21.
4-H step clubs are short-term exploratory programs focused on a particular topic that meet multiple times over the course of several weeks.
The Bird Nerds 4-H Step Club will be taught by Cape May County’s 4-H Program Coordinator Linda Horner and 4-H Virtual Programs Consultant Adehl Schwaderer. Participants will explore the fascinating world of avian friends with youth from all around New Jersey.
Activities will include backyard bird identification, scavenger hunts, nature-themed arts and crafts, exotic feeder and nesting camera observation, do-it-yourself bird feeder creations, along with sessions on “Get to Know Your Raptors” and “Dinosaurs in the Trees.”
Horner stated, “If your child is looking to spend more time exploring the outdoors, learning about nature all around us, and having fun in the bird world – this 4-H club is for them.”
For more information about Bird Nerds, email Linda.horner@rutgers.edu and to register go to https://go.rutgers.edu/kovh3o6t.
For information about the 4-H Youth Development Program in Cape May County, call 609-465-5115 ext. 3605, visit their website, at capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu, or follow them on Facebook, at Cape-May 4-H.