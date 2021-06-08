Barbara Frame has been a resident of Cape May County her entire life. Graduating from Lower Cape May Regional in 1980, she quickly realized her dream of working with flowers. Just one, short year later she opened a flower shop, Barbara’s Sea Shell Florist, with the help of her parents-Bob and Olga Riper. Barbara loved working alongside her mother and watching her passion for flowers and plants come to life. This time together was an integral part in building the business and cliental.
Six years into running the business Barbara grabbed the reins and took ownership of the flower shop. She acknowledges the hardships of owning her own business, often, making personal sacrifices for the good of the shop. Barbara states: “The worst thing I had to do was trade in my Z28 car for a red cargo delivery van.” Another challenge has been the loss of her original business partners. They passed away years ago around the holidays which also happens to be a busy time of year for Barbara. Her family is helpful through the holidays or whenever needed, they show up. The strong support system is a key part of the success of the business.
Barbara values the joy in owning a business and getting to know one’s customers. She has many customers that return time and time again over the years. Barbara gets to know them personally and works with them for special occasions, weddings and sadly, occasional funerals as well.
Barbara has been a member of the Lower Township Chamber of Commerce since 1994 and serve as past President. She is very thankful to their involvement in the community.
Barbara’s Sea Shell Florist is located at 1004 Bayshore Road, Villas
For more information call (609) 886-1212 or visit barbarasseashellflorist.com.