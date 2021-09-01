COURT HOUSE - Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences (FCHS) will present the virtual program Functional Foods: Mushrooms, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14.
According to a county release, the presentation, sponsored by the Ocean City Public Library, is free and open to the public.
The presenter will be Chris Zellers, Cape May County FCHS educator/assistant professor. Participants of this program will learn historical, processing and preparation facts about mushrooms, their health benefits, and how to include them in a healthful plant-based diet.
Zellers stated, “The program will increase participants’ knowledge of mushrooms and their understanding of the current research, and recommendations regarding the inclusion of mushrooms in their diet.”
To register in advance for Functional Foods: Mushrooms, visit https://go.rutgers.edu/tg5asfyw. After registering, an email will be received with information about joining the webinar.
For more information about the program, call Julie, at 609-399-2434 ext. 5222, or email: jhoward@oceancitylibrary.org.