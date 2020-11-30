BEESLEY'S POINT - The 13th Annual Pilgrim Paddle was held Nov. 18, at the Beesley's Point Beach, in Upper Township.
According to a release, assorted crews and paddle boarders competed in the event that was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving morning but postponed due to poor conditions. Entry divisions included Van Duyne surfboats, prone and stand-up paddle-boarders, and a replica six-person U.S. Lifesaving Service rescue surfboat. A course record was set this year under near perfect conditions.
The following are the results:
Van Duyne Surfboats-Double Crew
1. *28:08- Darrick Kobierowski –Terry McGovern Wildwood Crest B.P
2. 28:36- Michael McGrath – Sean Duffy Longport Beach B.P.
3. 28:43- John Swift – Nike Cote Margate City B. P. (alumni)
4. 29:30- Brandon Joyce - Steve McGuinn Wildwood B. P.
5. 29:49- Patrick Clemens – Nate Dirvin Wildwood B.P.
6. 30:00- Joe O’Neil – Jim Gibbons Upper Township B. P.
7. 30:14- John Preston – Tom Killian Wildwood B. P.
8. 31:12- Ed Schneider – Ben Melle Wildwood B. P.
9. 31:37- Judge Casciato – Jim Mason Ventnor City B.P. (alumni)
VanDuyne Surfboats- Mixed Doubles
1. **28:58- Ryan Fisher – Brooke Handley Upper Township B.P.
2. 32:54- Jake Davis – Jane Headley Upper Township B.P.
3. 37.31- Joe LaRosa – Barb LaRosa Upper Township B.P.
(tie) Sam Downs – Samantha Downs Cape May B.P. (alumni)
Paddle Board (Prone)
1. 28:54 Brian Pasternack Ocean City B.P. (alumni)
2. 30:48 Anthony Colasalro
3. 42:00 Lindsay Clemens
4. 43:00 Vincent Fitzpatrick
Paddle Board (Standing)
1. 36:26 Glenn Robison
2. 43:20 Tim McColl Wildwood B.P.
Surf Ski
1. 29:49 Mark Jamison
*New course record
** Winner Mixed Doubles – Finished fourth overall
Entries included:
15 VanDuyne Surfboats
4 Prone Paddlers
2 Stand Up Paddlers
1 Surf Ski
1 Replica U.S. Life Saving Service six-man rescue boat