5fc3fb8086b8b.attach_a_photo_in_jpgjpeg_format-jpg.jpg

Rowers warm up in a six-person replica U.S. Lifesaving Service surfboat for the 13th Annual Pilgrim Paddle. The crew consists of: Don Otto; Forward- Chuck Dunn; Midship- Paul Sweeney, Doug Bergen; Stern- John McCann, Doug Wilkins; Tiller- Jack Brooks.

 Ann MacMurray

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BEESLEY'S POINT - The 13th Annual Pilgrim Paddle was held Nov. 18, at the Beesley's Point Beach, in Upper Township. 

According to a release, assorted crews and paddle boarders competed in the event that was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving morning but postponed due to poor conditions. Entry divisions included Van Duyne surfboats, prone and stand-up paddle-boarders, and a replica six-person U.S. Lifesaving Service rescue surfboat. A course record was set this year under near perfect conditions.

The following are the results:

Van Duyne Surfboats-Double Crew

1. *28:08- Darrick Kobierowski –Terry McGovern Wildwood Crest B.P

2. 28:36- Michael McGrath – Sean Duffy Longport Beach B.P.

3. 28:43- John Swift – Nike Cote Margate City B. P. (alumni)

4. 29:30- Brandon Joyce - Steve McGuinn Wildwood B. P.

5. 29:49- Patrick Clemens – Nate Dirvin Wildwood B.P.

6. 30:00- Joe O’Neil – Jim Gibbons Upper Township B. P.

7. 30:14- John Preston – Tom Killian Wildwood B. P.

8. 31:12- Ed Schneider – Ben Melle Wildwood B. P.

9. 31:37- Judge Casciato – Jim Mason Ventnor City B.P. (alumni)

VanDuyne Surfboats- Mixed Doubles

1. **28:58- Ryan Fisher – Brooke Handley Upper Township B.P.

2. 32:54- Jake Davis – Jane Headley Upper Township B.P.

3. 37.31- Joe LaRosa – Barb LaRosa Upper Township B.P.

(tie) Sam Downs – Samantha Downs Cape May B.P. (alumni)

Paddle Board (Prone)

1. 28:54 Brian Pasternack Ocean City B.P. (alumni)

2. 30:48 Anthony Colasalro

3. 42:00 Lindsay Clemens

4. 43:00 Vincent Fitzpatrick

Paddle Board (Standing)

1. 36:26 Glenn Robison

2. 43:20 Tim McColl Wildwood B.P.

Surf Ski

1. 29:49 Mark Jamison

*New course record

** Winner Mixed Doubles – Finished fourth overall

Entries included:

15 VanDuyne Surfboats

4 Prone Paddlers

2 Stand Up Paddlers

1 Surf Ski

1 Replica U.S. Life Saving Service six-man rescue boat

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.