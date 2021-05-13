OCEAN CITY - Almost 75 local teens participated in a bicycle skills and safety event May 12, in the Ocean City Civic Center parking lot, at Fifth Street and Boardwalk.
According to a release, the event was open to Ocean City youth and included a safety presentation from the Community Policing Unit, along with a skills competition that included wheelies and freestyle, with prizes provided by local merchants.
In a random drawing, Jane Heng won a $1,000 SE Monster Ripper 29-inch bicycle, donated by the Tuckahoe Bike Shop. She donated the prize to her older brother, Joseph Heng.
Skills contest winners included:
- Calvin Gaddy for longest wheelie
- Travis Bickley for best swerve
Mayor Jay Gillian, Police Chief Jay Prettyman, the Ocean City Community Services Department and a group of parents worked together to plan the event and promote safe riding.
Local sponsors included:
- Tuckahoe Bike Shop (grand prize)
- Sixth Street Pizza and Grill (pizza and soda for participants)
- Seventh Street Surf Shop ($50 gift cards)
- Jilly’s Stores (arcade play cards)
- City Councilmen Keith Hartzell and Jody Levchuk (t-shirts for participants)
- Fractured Prune (gift cards)
- Ocean City Police Benevolent Association (Wawa gift cards for safety quiz winners)